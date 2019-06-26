Meghan Markle may have landed herself in hot water yet again. The Duchess may have already squandered the goodwill she had earned for her charitable works as a Duchess.

Reportedly, Meghan has been criticised for making major changes to Princess Diana's engagement ring, with one royal expert claiming the jewellery was "a piece of history, not a fashion accessory."

Reports have recently emerged that Meghan Markle had made significant changes to the engagement ring given to her by now-husband Prince Harry. She initially had kept the ring the same. But in her last two appearances, eagle-eyed experts and royal fans have spotted the changes made to the band. Minor alterations to jewellery might not seem like a big thing, but when it comes to pieces that were once Princess Diana's fans and observers may not take too kindly to Meghan's modifications. And it looks like that is exactly what happened.

According to The Sun, Prince Harry designed the ring himself and it featured two of his mother Diana's diamonds.

The change in question is a significant one, the ring now features a thin micro-pave band. Reportedly, the original design was a solid yellow gold one.

The ring was mentioned in the Royal couple's first interview after confirming their engagement. During the interview, Harry had said that the ring was obviously yellow gold because that's her favourite and the main stone itself was sourced from Botswana. He went on to say that the little diamonds on either side were from his mother's jewellery collection, to make sure that she was with them on this crazy journey together.

Meghan added: "Everything about Harry's thoughtfulness and the inclusion of Princess Diana's stones and obviously not being able to meet his mom, it's so important to me to know that she's a part of this with us."

It looks like Meghan may not have believed the significance of the ring. Or maybe she believes that minor alterations are not a big deal.