TV actress Megha Gupta was in the news for her divorce with actor Sidhant Karnick. She got separated from him citing compatibility issues. But this time, Megha has been hitting headlines for showcasing her sexy toned legs on social media.

Megha is currently under self-isolation in Goa. She had shifted her base to the beach city from Mumbai some time back and had been there since lockdown. But her latest picture has made everyone drool over her envious figure.

The actress, who was seen on shows like Nack Baliye 4 and Yahan Main Ghar Ghar Kheli, had recently hurt her toe and people had advised her to keep her legs elevated.

Following the instructions, Megha tried elevating her legs in her own inimitable way. She was seen stretching her legs up against a wall resting her shoulder and torso down on the ground. And while posing for the picture, she showed off her toned legs that took everyone's breath away.

"Elevate (it), they said

Who the "they" are can sometimes be a mystery. Not this time. All the lovely humans who care about me and my broken toe, said so. It's time to listen to them, respect the love they have for me, and respect my body and it's recovery," Megha Gupta wrote while sharing the picture on Instagram.

Take a look.