Looks like many members of the film fraternity and audiences as well are upset with the delay and postponement in the release date of RRR.

One of those big stars of Telugu film industry who is likely upset with RRR for various reasons is Megastar Chiranjeevi. The actor always makes sure that he knows all that is happening with the films Ram Charan is part of.

As a father, and also as a star, he involves in every possible way so that nothing would go wrong. Also, most of the times, he decided the release dates too.

RRR slated for release on January 8

RRR is slated for release on January 8 and it will be having a solo release for Sankranti. Because if a film like RRR is releasing during a festival like Sankranti, there might be very fewer chances for any other big films to release. After all, who would want to clash with Rajamouli at the box office?

But when it comes to RRR, Chiranjeevi was completely not aware of the new release date of the film is what reports suggest. This is because Chiranjeevi wanted to release his next film with Koratala Siva during Sankranti. The rumoured title of the film is Acharya Chiranjeevi.

So because of this unexpected release date of RRR, Chiranjeevi and team of the film have to look for a new release date now. Also, he wants a gap of four months between the release date of his and Ram Charan's films.

But now, even if he wants to release his 152nd film before Sankranti, it is not possible as the film will not be wrapped up by then.

So sources suggest that the film might release in summer next year only. Trisha has paired with Chiranjeevi once again after Stalin and Koratala Siva has written message-oriented script is what the sources say.