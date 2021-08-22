Close Megastar Chiranjeevi joins hands with director Meher Ramesh for the first time for an upcoming movie which is to be produced by Ramabrahmam Sunkara. On the occasion of Chiranjeevi's birthday, the makers had planned to launch the special update.

Mahesh Babu, who is one of the top heroes in Telugu has launched the motion poster along with the title on the occasion of Chiranjeevi's birthday.

"Happy birthday Chiranjeevi Garu Honoured to be unveiling the title of your film! #BholaShankar, under the directorial skills of my good friend Meher Ramesh and my favorite producer Anil Sunkara garu. May the year ahead bring you great health and success. All the best sir!" tweeted Mahesh Babu.

The poster features the title Bhola Shankar, fonts representing Lord Shiva's rupa. The poster also features the Howrah bridge in the back-drop and Calcutta city. The motion poster was designed in an interesting template, with captivating background music by Mahati Sagar.

Chiranjeevi as the hero, director Meher Ramesh is all set with an interesting plot for the movie 'Bhola Shankar'. The motion poster was designed in an interesting template.

Mahati Swara Sagar's background score for the motion poster is captivating. Anil Sunkara's AK Entertainments will be producing the film, in association with Creative Commercials.

It is reported that Keerthy Suresh would play one of the important roles in the movie Bhola Shankar.