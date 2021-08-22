Mahesh Babu, who is one of the top heroes in Telugu has launched the motion poster along with the title on the occasion of Chiranjeevi's birthday.
"Happy birthday Chiranjeevi Garu Honoured to be unveiling the title of your film! #BholaShankar, under the directorial skills of my good friend Meher Ramesh and my favorite producer Anil Sunkara garu. May the year ahead bring you great health and success. All the best sir!" tweeted Mahesh Babu.
The poster features the title Bhola Shankar, fonts representing Lord Shiva's rupa. The poster also features the Howrah bridge in the back-drop and Calcutta city. The motion poster was designed in an interesting template, with captivating background music by Mahati Sagar.
Bola Shankar updates
Chiranjeevi as the hero, director Meher Ramesh is all set with an interesting plot for the movie 'Bhola Shankar'. The motion poster was designed in an interesting template.
Mahati Swara Sagar's background score for the motion poster is captivating. Anil Sunkara's AK Entertainments will be producing the film, in association with Creative Commercials.
It is reported that Keerthy Suresh would play one of the important roles in the movie Bhola Shankar.
Happy birthday @KChiruTweets garu? Honoured to be unveiling the title of your film! #BholaaShankar, under the directorial skills of my good friend @MeherRamesh and my favourite producer @AnilSunkara1 garu— Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) August 22, 2021
May the year ahead bring you great health and success. All the best sir! pic.twitter.com/U9czmnIK5I