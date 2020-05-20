(IANS) Actors Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green have called it quits after 10 years of marriage.

In the latest episode of his podcast "...With Brian Austin Green", the 46-year-old actor confirmed that he and Fox, 33, are "trying to sort of be apart", reports hollywoodreporter.com.

He shared that they grew distant at the end of last year while Fox was away shooting a film.

"She said, 'I realised when I was out of the country working alone that I feel more like myself, and I liked myself better during that experience and I think that might be something worth trying for me'," Green said as he recalled his conversation with Fox when she returned from the shoot.

He was "shocked" and "upset" at first, but Green admitted that he couldn't stay upset with her for being honest.

"Neither one of us did anything to each other. She's always been honest with me. I've always been honest with her. We've had an amazing relationship. I will always love her. And I know she will always love me and I know as far as a family what we have built is really cool and really special," he said.

Going forward, the actor said that they intend to "still do family vacations and holidays as a family and really make that a focus for the kids".

Green went on to say that it is hard to adjust to the change and he doesn't want them to "be at odds":

"She's been my best friend for 15 years and I don't want to lose that," said an emotional Green.

He continued: "There's this sense of loss of, 'How do I go on with this big part of my life that I've always known and loved and shared changing?' What does that landscape look like? What does that life look like? ... Megan and I talked a lot about it, and it's a big concern for both of us."

The couple share three children together --- Noah, Bodhi, and Journey. Green shared that they are concerned about controlling how the separation "will truly affect their children".

The confession comes after several pictures of Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, hanging out together went viral, leading to speculation that things are not well between Fox and Green.

Talking about their bond, Green said: "She met this guy, Colson, on set. I've never met him. Megan and I have talked about him. I trust her judgment, she's always had really good judgment."

Fox and Green started dating in 2004 and got married in 2010. Fox had filed for divorce from Green in 2015, but the couple later reconciled.