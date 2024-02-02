Amid seizing properties of the notorious drug traffickers across the Union Territory, Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police R R Swain on Thursday directed the cops to take strict and exemplary action against those involved in drug peddling. The DGP also emphasized devising a well-planned and comprehensive strategy to eradicate this menace from the Union Territory.

While speaking in the monthly crime review meeting at Jammu, the DGP said that the menace of drug addiction is spoiling the younger generation.

He stressed the officers to take strict and well-planned action against the criminals involved in the NDPS trade directing them to maintain the record of drug peddlers as well as of drug consumers so that action is initiated more comprehensively.

The DGP impressed upon the officers to make a 'master list' of repeatedly offending vehicles. He also directed for indexing of drivers and vehicles found involved in the transportation of drugs.

He stressed the classification of victims, peddlers, and dealers and impressed upon the officers to look forward and background linkages benefiting from the experiences of other officers/districts.

Baramulla Police registered 24 NDPS cases in January

Baramulla Police registered 24 cases under the NDPS Act and arrested 39 drug peddlers including three hard-core drug peddlers who have been booked under PIT NDPS PSA in Baramulla district during January 2024.

Police have also recovered contraband substances worth 15.46 lakhs.

It is pertinent to mention here that the concerted efforts of the Baramulla Police have yielded a notable reduction in drug peddling cases in the year 2023.

"In the year 2023, a total of 264 cases under NDPS Act registered, 75 drug peddlers have been booked under PIT NDPS Act/ PSA, 07 properties with an estimated combined worth of Rs. 3 crores attached; seized contraband worth 34 crores destroyed," a spokesperson of Baramulla Police said.

According to the Baramulla Police, community members are requested to come forward with any information regarding drug peddling in their neighbourhood. Persons found indulging in drug peddling will be dealt with as per law.

Our consistent actions against drug peddlers should reassure the community members that we are making efforts to keep our society free from the scourge of drug menace, police said.