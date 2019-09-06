We are now one week away from the much-awaited Clash of Champions PPV, where we will see 8 titles be up for grabs. Also, this is where WWE will get a new 2019 King of the Ring. If the roster is anything to by, there are a number of interesting match-ups in store for us at the PPV, which also includes a Universal title match between Seth Rollins and his tag team partner Braun Strowman.

Let's take a look at 3 Superstars who could return at Clash of Champions 2019:

Rusev

In the recent past, Rusev has not been seen on TV a lot and has been on an extended break from all commitments. He did speak with Lillian Garcia in a recent podcast in which he vented out his frustration with his role in WWE, and even said that he could leave WWE "I do want to look my best, I do want to be at my best 'cause I do want to be WWE Champion, I do want to be on top. I don't want to be forgotten, but that's what irks me, I do all these things but nothing changes. And that's where the frustration comes. "I'm just trying to do something to catch Vince McMahon's eye, with this, with that I'm trying," said Rusev.

After this, the ball is in WWE's court as they would not want to lose Rusev to AEW and hence, he could feature at the Clash of Champions. He could be up against his former tag team partner Shinsuke Nakamura, where his Intercontinental title will be up for grabs.

Sheamus

Much like Rusev, Sheamus, too, has been away from TV owing to a concussion that he suffered earlier this year. He spoke with Edge and Christian on E&C's Pod Of Awesomeness, where he said that was not too confident about his own future, but then, was looking forward to making a comeback to the ring.

"That's how I've stayed relevant, just by changing the look a little bit, as opposed to where I'm at now. I don't really know what the crack is. I'm still waiting. I'm just, again, enjoying my time. Like, it's very hard for me to sit at home all the time," Sheamus said.

Sheamus' last in WWE was way back in April, and this sets the stage perfectly for a comeback at the Clash of Champions where he could take on King of the Ring winner, which could be one of Ricochet, Samoa Joe, Baron Corbin, Elias, or Chad Gable.

Brock Lesnar

After losing his Universal title to Seth Rollins at SummerSlam, Brock Lesnar has been on a break and is away from all commitments in the recent months.

He could make a comeback for the Clash of Champions PPV as it is close to the first SmackDown show that will air on Fox on October 4. Also, Crown Jewel, the second Saudi Arabia PPV of 2019, also comes up in a month's time on October 30 and Lesnar could be a star attraction.