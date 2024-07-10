Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event in Paris is not all about the Galaxy Z Fold6 and Flip6. There are more exciting stuff that Samsung showcased at today's event, making its wearables lineup exciting. The South Korean tech giant has officially launched the Galaxy Ring, and Galaxy Watch Ultra alongside Galaxy Watch7. These new devices, like the foldables, leverage Galaxy AI, in order to provide comprehensive wellness experiences for users.

"The latest additions to our wearables portfolio integrate Samsung's most advanced technologies and innovations, enabling you to take control of your health and wellness with preventative healthcare solutions. The intelligence, guidance and insights that are offered with Galaxy Ring, Galaxy Watch7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra will help users turn data into meaningful insights and create a whole new era of expanded intelligent health experiences," TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics, said at the event.

Galaxy Ring is here

Samsung Galaxy Ring features 24/7 health monitoring in a lightweight, durable design. With up to seven days of battery life and a stylish finish, it offers continuous support, best-in-class sleep analysis combined with sleep AI algorithm, heart rate alerts, and menstrual cycle tracking. The ring integrates seamlessly with Samsung Health, providing users with a cohesive health platform without a subscription. There's a new feature called Energy Score, which is powered by Galaxy AI and it is calculated by evaluating your physical and mental conditions across four significant factors: Sleep, Activity, Sleeping Heart Rate and Sleeping Heart Rate Variability.

The Galaxy Ring has some core health features like Heart Rate Alert, Live Heart Rate Check, Auto Workout Detection, Inactive Alert. Users can control it with a double pinch via Gestures support.

The Ring features a Titanium Grade 5 finish and comes in Titanium Black, Titanium Silver and Titanium Gold. Worried about sizing? Samsung has you covered with nine size options.

Galaxy Watch Ultra: The ultimate smartwatch

The Galaxy Watch Ultra is the newest addition to the lineup. It is built for extreme durability and high-performance fitness tracking. It has a titanium grade 4frame, advanced water resistance (10ATM), and capabilities for tracking activities at various altitudes. It can withstand temperatures as low as -20 degrees and as high as 55 degrees. Designed for those who push the limits, the watch also has a cool Night Mode, which ensures optimal readability in extreme dark scenes.

With new workout metrics, personalized heart rate zones, and an emergency siren, it is as loaded as it gets. The premium smartwatch also boasts a peak brightness of 3,000 nits and up to 100 hours of battery life in power-saving mode and 48 hours in Exercise Power Saving.

The orange strap is identical to the one on Apple Watch Ultra, but the dial design is completely fresh. It has a new cushion design and a Dynamic Lug System ensures absolute comfort while wearing it.

Under the hood, the Watch Ultra is powered by an industry-first 3nm CPU, Dual-frequency GPS system for precise location tracking, stylish watch-faces, Double Pinch Gestures, and useful Suggested replies for quick response to messages.

As for health tracking, the watch supports:

De Novo FDA-authorized Sleep Apnea feature Heart Rate monitoring IHRN (Irregular Heart Rhythm Notification) ECG BP AGEs Index (non-invasive sugar monitoring)

Galaxy Watch7: It has everything, but...

The Galaxy Watch7 has all the features that the Watch Ultra has, including advanced workout tracking, sleep apnea detection, heart rate monitoring, and innovative features like the AGEs Index for metabolic health. With an enhanced BioActive Sensor and a powerful 3nm Processor, it delivers precise health readings and a seamless user experience.

The only thing users will miss out on with the Watch7 as compared to the Watch Ultra is the advanced durability.

It comes in two sizes, 40mm and 44mm. The 40mm is available in Green and Cream, while Galaxy Watch7 44mm is available in Green and Silver.

Availability

Pre-orders for the Galaxy Ring, Galaxy Watch7, and Galaxy Watch Ultra begin on July 10, with general availability starting July 24.