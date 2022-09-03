The unit of director K. S. Ravindra's upcoming explosive action entertainer, featuring Telugu Megastar Chiranjeevi and Ravi Teja in the lead, began a new shooting schedule of the film in Hyderabad on Friday.

Tentatively referred to as 'Mega154', the film, which is being directed by K. S. Ravindra, who is fondly referred to as Bobby, has raised huge expectations.

The film features Ravi Teja, who joined the unit in the last schedule, in a powerful role. Shruti Haasan plays the female lead opposite Chiranjeevi in the film.

On Friday, the new schedule, which also saw Chiranjeevi take part, began. Sources say this schedule will be a lengthy one and that some of the film's most key sequences will be filmed during this period.

A die-hard fan of Megastar Chiranjeevi himself, director Bobby is leaving no stone unturned to ensure that the film has elements that appeal to the masses from start to end.

Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar are producing the film, while G.K. Mohan is the co-producer.

'Mega154' has music by music director Devi Sri Prasad and cinematography by Arthur A. Wilson.

Niranjan Devaramane is editing the film and Sushmita Konidela is the costume designer.

While story and dialogues for the film have been written by Bobby himself, Kona Venkat and K. Chakravarthy Reddy have penned the film's screenplay. The writing department also include Hari Mohana Krishna and Vineeth Potluri.

'Mega154' is scheduled to hit screens for Sankranthi, 2023.