Cricket is probably the most popular game in India for the longest time. Generations have followed it like passion. Over the period the game has found many new formats. T-20 league is the newest and most loved format among them. Based on the popularity of T-20 one more adventure online sport that has become hugely prevalent is fantasy cricket, an online game where a virtual team of real cricketers is created and points are scored based on how these players performed in real-life matches. This has given rise to a new kind of profession of Fantasy cricket analysts. Young sports enthusiasts like Kumar Adarsh with expertise in cricket analysis have made fortunes out of their skills and knowledge of the sport.

He is also known as KetanTeams in the fantasy cricket world and is a successful fantasy cricket analyst who has not only earned a good amount of money but has also helped others to earn from the passion for the sport. he has a YouTube Channel with 112k followers. He keeps them updated with all the recent developments of the cricket world. His success lies in his analysis and well-researched tips to the followers of fantasy cricket, He has helped many sports lovers in earning from fantasy cricket.

He has been following cricket from a very young age, as he grew cricket became his passion. He found the support of his parents in his love for the sport. With the advent of technology in the game and the arrival of fantasy cricket, he decided to try his luck just casually. But he found that he is good at analyzing and predicting, so began as his business with the name KetanTeams. He carried out extensive research about every team and gained everyone's attention through his YouTube channel. Within a short period, his channel crossed the 100k subscribers mark. Gradually he expanded his role to of cricket expert and now provides an in-depth analysis of the games in T-20, One Day Internationals, and Test cricket – both domestic and international.

He is now one of the few top fantasy cricket analysts a sports writer and an entrepreneur who has Founded KetanTeams one of the leading firms in the field of fantasy sports. His success in a short period shows that if one channelizes the passion in the right direction and puts 100 percent dedication and vigor, success does follow undoubtedly. He is a true example of " Sapna Dekho Aur Achieve Karo"