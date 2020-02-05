Abuzer Ahmed Pathan (born November,28,1995 ) is a model, influencer, and businessmen from Indore (M.P.) and is currently living in Mumbai.

He started modelling as a teenager and has great experience under his belt. Abuzerpathan has done a variety of modeling work, from a detail-oriented shoot with some famous Indian photographers and also some conventional commercial and editorial shoots.Abuzer has previously worked in the famous TV Serial, Dil to hai ( Sony ) as Kabir and has worked in serials like crime patrol India, savdhaan Indian crime alert and many more. He is a social media influencer and has collaborated with many big brands. He is the brand ambassador of 2dudes, Hammer jeans, bluesman hair wax, vestido Indore and many more As a freelance model he works with brands, photographers, and fine artists, usually while rocking incredible natural hair looks.

Along with being a social media influencer and model he is also a businessman.Abuzer Pathan is the director and owner of the Yogiraj group of companies .Yogiraj group of companies is involved in a variety of business and have achieved great success in whatever venture they have stepped in .The Yogiraj group of companies is involved into construction work ,hospital and medical stores in Indore and Mumbai ,and also own some top event management companies in Mumbai ( key films production and events ) and Dubai (Phoenix ).He also own a production house in Mumbai and shortly he is going to open a 5 star hotel in Thane,Mumbai.Abuzerpathan has achieved such a great success at a very young age and surely he is going to achieve great success in his future .