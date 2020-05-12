Yair Dabush built a successful Youtube channel called 'YairDD' where he uploads videos of him playing games and doing quizzes. It wasn't an easy journey though as it took him years to get to where he is today. He started getting traction in late 2016 and since then he kept growing.

His Youtube channel has more than 43k subscribers currently with over 7 million total channel views, making him one of the most known names in the Israeli Youtube community.

He was born in December 1997 in Israel, and one of his goals from an early age was to become a successful businessman, and later in life, when Youtube was founded, he also wanted to become a Youtuber.

We asked him what it is like being a successful Youtuber. Yair answered:

"It's fun, there is nothing more satisfying than creating a video, sharing it to the world, and getting good feedback. Knowing that people enjoy your content is the best feeling in the world"

Yair started with a project that its goal was to raise money for charity and he used Fortnite to do so. He asked his followers to put his Support a Creator code in the game, and when they purchase virtual items in the game, he receives money, which later he donated and showed it in the video. He was able to raise thousands of dollars.