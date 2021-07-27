In the Pro League Bodybuilding Competition held in Russia 2K19, Vipin Yadav, who has been named India's strongest bodybuilder, was welcomed by securing first place in the 65 kg weight category. In this competition, 300 bodybuilders from different countries were defeated by him. He also runs GetFit Gym in Noida, it is known for being the biggest gym in Noida. He is soon to launch his Fitness YouTube Channel.

He firmly believes his knowledge could benefit the youth. He has won prestigious awards like Sheru Classic and Amateur Olympia. He's working hard on coming off as a strong contender in the Olympia Competition held abroad. Another top political leader said that by winning the gold medal in Russia, he has not only illuminated the name of the district Gautam Buddha Nagar but the whole of India.

He said that he will continue to honor the sportspersons who have become an inspiration for the youth by illuminating the name of the district and the players will be encouraged after getting this honor. Due to which he will work even harder.

He boasts as many as 70,000 followers on his Facebook page where he plans to post workout videos and share his knowledge with his fans and followers.

He believes that working hard smartly is the way to go. You cannot just work hard and not be smart. When you are working hard and you do that smartly, there's no chance of mistakes.