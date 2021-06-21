Of all the things that have attracted the attention of people across the world, the emergence and rise of young and astute professionals and entrepreneurs, acing the business game in different niches have made the most headlines. The kind of success and the level of momentum they have been gaining with their consistent efforts, hard work and determination have allowed them to excel beyond limits and have propelled them forward in their chosen industries. The digital financial world is one such that has welcomed innumerable talented beings, but a few rare gems have gone ahead in taking it a step further by combining marketing and the crypto world. Serving as one of the talents in the same is Vaibhav Gupta, who, through his marketing experience, has been taking the blockchain and crypto industry to greater success levels.

"Desi Crypto" is his brainchild, which is rising as a marketing agency offering varied services for crypto and blockchain projects. Coming up with something so unique proves the visions of this youngster, who hails from Kolkata, India. "The constant boom in the digital financial industry ignited the fire in me to start something in space. Desi Crypto is a one-of-a-kind agency that I have founded to promote various projects in blockchain and crypto through viral marketing services, which can further progress and strengthen the industry and take it to greater heights of success," says the young marketing professional.

He says that he hires mostly non-crypto personnel, thus creating job opportunities even during this pandemic. With this, he has also been striving hard to make people realize the industry's potential and help them learn the ways to earn from this industry without investing. He highlights how people can earn through this industry by being a graphic designer, content creator, community moderator, promoter, ambassador, or by running their own channels or communities, or a news portal and do so much more.

He reveals that he established Desi Crypto with the motive to solve the issues that many crypto projects were facing, i.e., increasing the outreach of any project right within the crypto community. Speaking further, he says that he receives cryptocurrency from several clients for his services, out of which he pays some of his employees in crypto and others in fiat currency.

He and his company have been growing and have also been able to work with some of the biggest names in the industry.