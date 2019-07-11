Riding motorcycle for days and night from one state to another gives incredible satisfaction that only riders can feel. It makes you feel free and close to nature. Real adventure is when you ride bikes through high altitude places and move through roads curves and bumps. You can never feel the nature's beauty in the car, the glimpse of this beauty can only be achieved on bikes.

There is one bike lover who never used the bike in his 36 years of life, and now he is not driving car because of his love for bikes. One of the most exciting person of our time a real rider who has rode on his bike to travel every place of India from Kanyakumari to Kashmir he has seen everything with his bike, very well known as 'Fakira Riders'.

Fakira sounds unusual name. Actually, there is a story behind it, the actual name of Mr Fakirs is Sanil Tiwari, he got his name from Osho when he took an ascetic from Osho ashram he got his new name as Swami Anand Fakira. Moreover, to find his name meaning or we can say to justify his name, he started travelling around India.

Fakira has travelled all around India to every state of India Mumbai to Sikkim, Kanyakumari to Sikkim, He has more than 230k subscribers on YouTube as his followers and more than 11,281,858 views. He has represented many places and people of India through his videos, which have been loved by everyone.

Fakira is a nature lover, heat, rain, cold, smell of soil, when raindrop falls, every road, every mountain, rivers, he just loves his life, he feels that it makes him feel free from tension and he also feels everyone should try riding. It gives you fantastic feeling when you come close to nature you forget everything in life.

His motive of posting videos is to drive people with his positive thoughts through his videos. Fakira feels that nature teaches you the meaning of life when you get closer to it. He is India's unique personality, which is rare to find, for him, life is about riding a bike from one place to another, enjoy nature, meet people.