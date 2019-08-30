While the world is immersed in the magic of social media, there are a bunch of people who are keeping the world addicted to it. They are cool, stylish and their life is so gorgeous that you can't ignore them.

One such girl is Twinkle Mukherjee, a damsel who has the previous experience of handling social media for celebrities as a manager. The former celebrity manager herself is now a celebrity all over the Internet. She has learnt the art of taking the Internet by storm while managing her celebrity clients and she was no qualms in accepting it.

Twinkle Mukherjee is an Internet celebrity, blogger, influencer and model - all rolled into one. She looks sensational, her lifestyle is captivating. Everything about her can make anyone spellbound.

She's a girl with a fit body, strong fashion sense and her lifestyle dictates her class. If you're a fan of all things gorgeous and luxurious, she's the one you should watch out for.

She's not your girl-next-door in basic jeans and tee, her personal style is a notch higher than basic. But it's full of elegance and never over-the-top. She's that type who makes you turn your head when she's in your neighbourhood. She's the one whom you secretly admire and whenever you go for shopping, you look for something similar to what she wore the day you last saw her.

She's very popular with international designers, who collaborate with her. She has graced the front row seats for many designers as their muse cum celebrity attendee in Milan and Paris Fashion Week.

Even though she's a B. Tech in Computer Science & Engineering, the stunning girl quickly rebelled the idea of joining a 9-to-5 job to serve her passion. The young budding entrepreneur took a big step of channeling the power of social media to make a name for herself.

She knew how influential her style game is and she utilized her forte pretty well. Despite being in India, her unconventional look and style caught the attention of a lot of young fashion lovers from USA, Europe, and Australia. Her style started becoming a global phenomenon. She became the first Indian blogger who put India's name in the global fashion scenario.

The daily dose of fashion combined with exotic vacation snaps started getting highly popular worldwide through her Instagram @twinkleintrendz. Be it flaunting her suave street style on the roads of big cities around the world or showing her sultry version in swimwear and resort wear at the serene beaches of exotic islands, she looked like she just arrived in style.

Just like her name suggests, she started shining 'like a diamond in the sky'. The blue-eyed damsel with impeccable fashion sense and a luxurious taste quickly spelled her magic all around the globe.

Currently, she's considered as one of the frontline influencers in the world. She's often seen hanging out with international socialites and influencers. She's connected to many celebrities in Hollywood too. She's one of the icons of fashion and luxury lifestyle worldwide. Let's just hope this girl continues her dream run and keep winning many hearts as well.

IBT does not endorse any of the above content.