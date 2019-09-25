There's no denying that the fashion industry is growing at a very fast pace. India has got many popular fashion designers and it is one of the most popular professions in today's time. With having social media as a wider platform, there has been a drastic growth of influencers. Suresh Ganesha who goes by his real name Suresh Ganesh Patel is a fashion influencer and a blogger. He always had an upper hand in art and creativity and was decent in academics in his school. Like every student, he was confused about the stream to choose after high school.

During his college, he discovered his passion for fashion. In his leisure time, he would make sketches. That saw him building an interest in fashion designing. Suresh has been very active on social media and has been posting relevant content. His Instagram popularity is growing while he has just begun his career as a blogger. With having more than 16K followers, this fashion influencer is gradually climbing the ladder of success.

While talking about his profession, Suresh Ganesha said, "I feel that I am on the right track. Fashion is something which is evolving over time and has always been in market trends. I like to experiment and create quirky outfits. One thing I have learnt is that one must be unique and think out of the box to stay relevant in today's competitive world." The young blogger's work has made him meet celebrities like Kailash Kher, Abhijeet Sawant , Sahil Khan among others. "Bollywood has a really bright scope when it comes to fashion. Every celebrity has their personal style which leaves a great impact on their fans. I consider Ranveer Singh as the most stylish actor from Bollywood and I hope I get to work with him someday", said Suresh Ganesha.

We hope that the young influencer's work opens doors for him not just in Bollywood but also across the world. We wish Suresh Ganesha tons of luck and hope that he sets his footprints in the fashion world.

