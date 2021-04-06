Being multi talented in today's time opens a gate for lots of opportunities. That's why Bollywood celebrities not only act in movies but also own their fashion/beauty lines, and some sing songs too. They inspire others also to be equally confident in every talent and skill they have. One such personality who has left everyone in awe of her is Sunali Duggal. Born and brought up in the US, she is a popular model-actor who has made a mark for herself in the Punjabi film industry. She is a successful model who has been a part of some fashion shows and featured in top commercials on TV and in print.

She says acting and modelling happened by chance. Today, she is grateful for all the opportunities coming her way. Actor Priyanka Chopra is her inspiration. Just like PeeCee, Duggal also aims to be a part of some outstanding project where she gets to showcase her talent to the fullest. Every day, she is working towards that goal.

Talking about her body of work, she has been a part of TVCs and print ads for brands like Macy's, Kohl's, Crest toothpaste and several others. The actor also featured in a Punjabi music video last year called Tere Liye Hoon Main, which was well-liked by viewers.

Up next, she is all set to act in two new Punjabi music videos. She hopes that both her new projects also received the same amount of love as her previous video. Several agencies represent the actor-model, and hence, she is able to be a part of some projects because of her talent. The agencies representing her are Exxcel Model Talent, Left Field Management, Manikin Talent Agency, KALI KWEST(Cali Quest) and Pro Model + Talent Management.