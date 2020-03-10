Coming from a small town of Lithuania, it is never been easy to grow up dreaming to pursue a career in modelling. But this girl had competed with all the odds and established her name as one of most prominent supermodel from Lithuania.

Solveiga Mykolaityte is a Lithuanian professional model, known as one of the very successful supermodel belonging from Lithuania.

Solveiga Mykolaityte has been featured in magazines such as Vogue, FHM, Grazia, L'officiel in the past. She did modelling across the world and has a successful ongoing career both online and offline.

But the journey to being a supermodel was never that easy for this small town girl. She had struggled with a lot of things, unlike others she started her modelling career much later because of her studies.

For the first time when Solveiga Mykolaityte tried to audition and start her modelling career, she was rejected because of her overly athletic figure.

At the age of 19 she decided to make her first professional photo session, but till this point of time in her life, she was very unsure about pursuing up modelling as her full-time career.

She is so strong as an individual and was so focused on her goal that at one point of time she was running for one audition to other with a map on her hand.

But beating all the odds, she took her first trip to Milan City, to begin the journey from and after that moved to NYC and there was no looking back.

After all this she gained momentum in her career and came up as a very successful supermodel of the new age.

Her journey coming from a small town to becoming a successful supermodel is so inspiring to the young generation and she should see no journey is ever complete without lots of hardships and sacrifice.

We take a moment to appreciate this young lady and wish her more success in her life.