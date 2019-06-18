As they say, good things come to those who hustle, and today we are talking about one such individual. Meet Shanaya, a 25 year-old DJ and bogger from Mumbai.

Being an acclaimed female DJ in a country like India is truly remarkable. Especially, when you perform genres like Hip-Hop and Moombahton. Everyone has a passion and when this passion is followed whole-heartedly, it leads to magic, as it did for Shanaya. She started DJing at 17 to express her love towards music.

In 2012, she started her career by doing openings for DJs in Navi Mumbai. With hard work, and her drive to constantly do better in each gig, she managed to break through the industry and create a niche for herself. She is well-known for her tight sets, which will keep you on the dance floor all night long.

Voted as one of the top 5 DJs in the country, she has worked with a number of remarkable events for brands such as Nike, Adidas, Carolina Herrera, and Vogue Eyewear, to name a few.

Shanaya is definitely an icon in many ways, building music with her grasp on tunes and her love for creating sets which are impossible not to shake a leg to, her chic, trendy style, and her incredible work ethic.