Mr. Shahid Sheikh is a young businessman who has taken the world by storm with his sharp business acumen and passion for fitness, adventure sports, and luxury cars. Born in Delhi and raised in Indore, Shahid attended India's top-listed school, The Daly College in Indore, before pursuing an honors degree in Business Management from De Montfort University in Leicester, United Kingdom.

Since then, Shahid has ventured into various businesses, including residential and commercial infrastructure projects, logistics and warehouses, and the iron and steel industry. In 2020, he started investing in real estate projects in Mumbai, partnering with his life partner Shaista Khan, the sister of Bollywood actor of 'STYLE' fame, India's Youth & Fitness Icon Sahil Khan. Recently, Mr. Shahid Sheikh has forayed into the business of realtors and developers around Indore, developing residential township projects. With a keen eye for detail, Shahid has been able to keep ahead in the success of his businesses while continuing to learn and grow in life.

But Shahid's passion for life extends beyond business. He is a national-level Swimmer and Rifle Shooter and enjoys soccer, horse riding, dancing, and creative arts. He has a passion for theater and drama, having been a part of many theater groups in the country. Shahid is also a spiritual person and an animal lover who loves mother nature and believes in humanity and love. He is a true inspiration to the youth of today who aspire to achieve greatness in both their personal and professional lives.

Shahid's personal life is just as exciting as his business ventures. He is dating Shaista Khan for over a decade now, and the couple is continuously contributing towards social and charitable services around the country. Together, they partner in all their family business projects, and the terrific trio of Shahid, Shaista, and Sahil Khan has invested in various Bollywood projects and is planning projects in the future too.

Shahid is also a gym brother of Sahil Khan, India's youth & fitness icon. Both are spotted together at 'One Above Fitness' gym in Andheri quite often. With his passion for fitness, adventure, and entrepreneurship, Shahid Sheikh is a true inspiration to the youth of today.