If you're looking for an exciting artist to become newly obsessed with, then we have a solution: a rising hip hop artist hailing from Columbus, GA. Walker Vernal Seldon, popular by the stage name Selldretti, is the founder of the musical brand "Selldretti Music" that has given music lovers something to groove on. He is an artist with a unique drive that he says continues to push him forward throughout his career in music. He believes in never giving up and works hard to stand apart from his competitors and his understanding of the music industry allows him to jump from one big opportunity to the next.

He is a talent powerhouse and it comes to him naturally, his fans say. Crediting exotic beats as the inspiration, and ultimately a success behind all the popular tracks, he draws his inspiration from daily life which makes his tracks so fun yet easy to connect to. It's these groovy tunes that gave him the loyal fanbase that he still has, and whilst it is growing in numbers, he believes in staying humble and continuing to work hard on securing his career's longevity.

Being an Army officer and still greedy enough to lead a movement in the musical space, he has chosen a path less explored before. It's not just one tune that gained some big numbers though. Some of his other songs have also gained thousands of views and streams too.

His talent makes people gravitate towards him, and his captivating voice and melodies flow so naturally, making for an enjoyable listening experience. He shares his work on social media for his fans to follow.