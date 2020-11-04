Sarah McBride, a prominent American advocate for LGBTQ rights, has become the first and only openly transgender state senator in the US after winning the race in Delaware.
With the win, the 30-year-old Democrat has also become the country's highest-ranking transgender official.
Taking to Twitter, McBride wrote: "We did it. We won the general election. Thank you, thank you, thank you." She will now represent Delaware's 1st Senate District after defeating Republican Steve Washington.
Facts about McBride
- McBride was endorsed by incumbent Democrat Harris McDowell, who did not seek re-election after 44 years.
- McBride had interned with the administration of former President Barack Obama, becoming the first transgender woman to work in the White House.
- In 2016, she hit another milestone by becoming the first transgender person to address the Democratic convention in Philadelphia.
- According to the LGBTQ Victory Fund, there are currently four transgender people in state legislatures, including Danica Roem, who won a seat in the Virginia House in 2017.