Sarah McBride, a prominent American advocate for LGBTQ rights, has become the first and only openly transgender state senator in the US after winning the race in Delaware.

With the win, the 30-year-old Democrat has also become the country's highest-ranking transgender official.

Taking to Twitter, McBride wrote: "We did it. We won the general election. Thank you, thank you, thank you." She will now represent Delaware's 1st Senate District after defeating Republican Steve Washington.

Facts about McBride