Sandy Idigbe is an inspiring campaigner, influencer and a champion of equality and social issues in the United Kingdom. As part of a generation engaging around good causes, Sandy understands that it is not enough to simply have good intentions, but to actively campaign and create conversations about equality issues affecting young people.

Sandy is quickly establishing herself as an innovative social entrepreneur & Campaigner, by diversifying business strategy across a number of industries including property, recruitment, and advertisement.

After completing a degree in English BA at UCL, Sandy set out to for a career as a broadcast presenter, quickly gaining employment at a London radio station Reprezent radio alongside a role as a production researcher for Channel 4. Whilst working in both roles, a chance meeting with former Mayor of London Boris Johnson at Question time, presented Sandy with an opportunity to head up a City Hall initiative aimed at connecting with young people from disadvantaged backgrounds, eventually started working as a Project Manager in the education department. And it was during this period that Sandy began to recognise the lack of opportunities and guidance for young people looking to gain new skill sets, education and ultimately pathways into employment.

Fuelled by a desire to be a change-maker, Sandy setup FouGen! A hub, aimed at 18-35-year-olds, signposting to a wide range of opportunities. Originally funded by Boris Johnson Mayor of London now prime minister, Sandy ensured the venture could continue by building a strong property business and international governmental investment consultancy.

Sandy is now becoming increasingly recognised as a successful change-maker in the business landscape. She frequently lends her voice to support many movements which affect young people, including Women In Politics at parliament, Women On The Board on BBC and runs a wide range of business workshops in association with universities across the UK.Sandy has achieved exceptional success in inspiring and motivating female audiences. As a young female entrepreneur, running three diverse and successful businesses, Sandy is ready to share her experiences and support other women on their professional journeys. By sharing personal and professional anecdotes, Sandy engages the audience by ensuring that her speeches are not only motivational, but also entertaining. Shoutout UK recently invited Sandy to speak at their Women In Politics Event held at the Houses of Parliament. Representing the voice of the next generation and raising the issue of ethnic women in politics, Sandy continues to campaign on behalf of young people.