The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) approved the appointment of Samir Khare - a 1989 batch IAS - as the Executive Director of the Asian Development Bank while Rajesh Khullar has been appointed Executive Director of World Bank on Monday, September 14. Khullar is a 1988 batch IAS.

Khare was previously the Additional Secretary in the Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance in India.

As per reports, he has had extensive experience in development administration and policy formulation across various sectors in the Government over the last three decades including Finance, Defense, Food & Public Distribution, Urban & Rural Development, etc.

Samir Khare's current work portfolio includes matters pertaining to IMF, IMF-SARTATC, Multilateral Development Banks (World Bank, ADB, AIIB, EBRD) and International Financial Institutions (IFAD, GCF, GEF, GFATM, GAVI, UNDP).

Who is Rajesh Khullar

Haryana IAS officer Rajesh Khullar was the Principal Secretary to Haryana Chief Minister. He has been appointed as the Executive Director of the World Bank for a tenure of 3 yrs.

The ACC is chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Union Home Minister Amit Shah its member.