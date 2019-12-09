With the huge impact of social media wave we are witnessing the best time to pursue our dreams. This is the time we are seeing The top CEOs turning into stand-up comedians,An 11year old becoming an AI consultant for big organization, the actors turning into entrepreneurs and entrepreneurs following their dreams to travel the world and still be able to follow their professional aspirations. The age has just become a number of you want to persue what you ever wished for.

Meet RohitTayade another young 18 year boy from a small town of Maharashtra, Rohit is pursuing a graduation degree in Mechanical Engineering , but at the same times donning many feathers to his hat. Rohit is a Social Media Influence, A digital marketing expert and also runs a YouTube channel with the name RohitTayade. Ask Rohit what makes him try his hands in so many things inspite of a tough engineering course he has opted for, and he quips ' I was interested in social media and it's functioning from very young age' In recent year I noticed that it is proving to be the best way to follow aspirations of millions of people ,hence I also decided to try my hands, and slowly it started to work in my favor.Now I run a YouTube channel and also working as social media influencer and write blogs.

Rohit works really hard to achieve what he wished for, most of time learning new technologies and trends of digital medium. He plans to increase the subscriber base of his YouTube channel byatleast 100k in next 6 months.