Rohit Raj is a gamechanger. A successful entrepreneur at 25, he has achieved success in very less time. From being a drop-out engineer to becoming the youngest event manager of India merely at the age of 19, he is a true definition of hard work and success. He began his journey from managing small events at school and today he is the business head of Bhuvan Bam's 'BB Ki Vines'.

The 25-year old is the founder of India's top event management company, 'Rohit Raj Events'. With having organized more than 100 shows pan India, the company has collaborated with celebrities like Mohit Chauhan, Badshah, Bhuvan Bam and SukhE. He inspires many young people and has been a TEDx speaker twice.

His achievements seem to have no end. He is India's youngest event manager, India's youngest artist manager and a hotelier at Intime Hospitality. Apart from this, he has been an executive producer for Safar, Sang Hoon Tere, Rahguzar, Bas Mein and the forthcoming project Ajnabee. He is the co-founder of Artist Aadmi Events LLP – a talent management agency which gives an opportunity to the fresh talents across various verticals. Not only this, but he also co-produced Bhuvan Bam's short film 'Plus Minus' along with Oscar winning Guneet Monga which won the 'Best Short Film Award – Popular Choice at Filmfare Awards 2019.

The man is born with an immense variety of talents. He is also the brain behind India's first folk beatboxer DVK and is the digital head at Boost U – a boutique digital marketing company. Till now he has given speeches in more than 18 colleges and his achievements over the years are nothing short of a dream. When he was 19, his event management company got registered. At 20, he opened his artist management company and did a 15 cities tour of international DJ Nastia Zoloto, Pakistani band Raeth & Punjabi singer & actor Ninja.When he turned 23, he began the brand wing for 'BB Ki Vines' with having 40+ brands. Last but not least, he turned a producer for short film 'Plus Minus' merely at the age of 24.

Today, Rohit Raj is the man whom people look up to. Looking at his success at a very young age, he is a perfect example for all the aspiring entrepreneurs. All we can say, you have a very long way to go Mr Raj!.

