Reya has been a lover of Fashion since she can remember. Playing dress up with her friends has been some of her fondest memories growing up. Her natural career in the fashion industry comes as no surprise since it is driven by love for clothes and history.

Growing up on a tight budget and a need to constantly buy new outfits she found herself spiraling down the fast fashion culture. Now, after a few years working on Instagram her outlook has evolved, she is constantly on the lookout for emerging sustainable designers to wear and create awareness about slow fashion. Her aim is to break stereotypes based on slow fashion such as their expense and usability.

'Some of the best fashion in the world comes out of India, it hurts me to see that globally especially in the Middle East, my home- it doesn't have the awareness it deserves. I first started out just noticing great designs, forms, fabrics and cuts that I would not find anywhere else in the world. Once I started wearing them I realized people in Dubai weren't aware about the fashion choices India had to offer. It makes me so proud to wear clothes designed and produced in India. A few years later my interest in a more sustainable lifestyle started to grow, obviously fashion had to be a major part of that, this is when I found some of the brands I now wear and love. Sustainable fashion is a harder choice to make, it isn't as accessible or versatile, but I'm here to change that mindset.'

She makes sure to promote and speak about designers from India, she finds their work very unique and needs the world to see them. Some of her most loved sustainable brands are Pero, Bodice, Eka and Ka Sha.

