B-Town an ultimate dream for thousands of models and actors who want to prove their talent as an actor. We find many skills nowadays in India, and many are coming from outside India. Some are good in looks, and some are good in acting, but we rarely find a perfect combo of Beauty + Acting, and when we get such talent he/she noticed quickly in shows and then in the Silver screen.

Gauri Rajput hails from the small town of Chattisgarh's Raigarh. Gauri is blessed with tremendous talent, and she has proven that in her short career. Her journey started with modeling, and it took no time as her beauty get the first tag of Miss Chattisgarh in 2014. Her first step gave her confidence to continue to her dream toward B-Town, and that dream took her to Mumbai. Guess what her first step in Mumbai was a solid start as she became the face of Womensera which comes in the top five magazines of India.

She is part top production house like Balaji, and she has shown her acting skills in TV shows like Savdhan India, Sethji, Bahu Humhari Rajnikanth, Crime Patrol, Pyar me Sawdhan, Shakti Peeth ke Bhairav, Udaan, Ishq me mar jawan, Laddoo 2, Savitri Devi College and Hospital, ye hain Mohabbat Mein, Ashoka, Raja Ranjeet Singh and many more shows. She has been part of a movie called "Bijlee".

As she was getting popular in the TV show, she started to receive top advertisements, and she is also associated with top brands like Flipkart, Snapdeal.

Other than she is also a famous social media influencer of our time, she runs the channel called Rajput Gauri on YouTube, where you can see her acting skills and her versatility.

