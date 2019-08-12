YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, Tik Tok, and other Apps have changed the lives of many in three years in India. Lots of talent is coming out from such apps. In India Tok, Instagram and YouTube sensation have more fan following than many top Bollywood stars.

Prakhar Sharma is a well-known personality coming from Indore Madhya Pradesh. He is in the limelight from quite a long time now for his looks and his company "Modeling Icon" which supports young and inspiring talents of India.

He is the director of the famous company called Modeling Icon which was started in July 2019. He handles portfolio shoots of Celebs, managing meeting with celebs. He and his firm basically are supporting young talent who are looking for a platform to showcase their talent.

Prakhar knows that the future of Technology, apps is vast in India, and he is doing precisely that from the past few months. He is getting a massive response on social media platforms and gaining good success too. If you see his fan following, it has cross 126k in few months time; it shows how much popular is his company. He is going to launch Music Album with Jubin Shah who is a model influencer

Looking to Prakhar Sharma's capabilities, this guy is going to go long in whatever he does in his life. He has that capacity in him, which is not found in an ordinary person; he is a dedicated and hardworking guy. He dreams big to achieve big in life and more importantly, he knows what will work in our time.

IBT does not endorse any of the above content.