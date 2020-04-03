Is your camera ready? Because he is definitely camera ready!! If you are a fashion photographer and keen to capture unconventional and handsome faces in your camera lens, then he is your man. Introducing, one of the most photographed faces Karan "KO" Oberoi, he's one of the dashing and fittest models we have in our country today. He has been entitled as 'Top fitness model' by Hindustan Times Brunch magazine and 'Hottie of the fortnight' by Filmfare magazine.

Oberoi has made his name and fortune standing in front of the camera. He's been doing it for almost a decade now, possessing thousands of professional portfolio pictures shot by the whos and whos of the photographer's industry, including names like Dabboo Ratnani, Rafique Sayed, Rahul Dutta and many others. He has been featured on the covers of leading fitness magazines of the country and has plastered on numerous advertising billboard, digital campaigns and walked the ramp for commercial brands such as Aldo, Peter England, Jack & Jones, Lamborghini, Royal Enfield, Timex watches, Viva fitness, British Nutrition, Reebok, Isuzu Car, FTV, Shoppers Stop, LG electronics, and McDowell's Signature.

If there is anyone that knows how to walk down the aisle like a supermodel, it has to be Karan Oberoi. He has walked over 300 shows across the world, especially in the Middle Eastern countries, including Oman and Dubai. He has walked the ramp for distinguished designers such as Rohit Bal, Varun Behl, Shantanu and Nikhil, Rajesh Pratap Singh and Arjun Khanna. As a fashion model, he has walked at Lakme India Fashion Week, India Couture Week, GQ Nights, and Wills Lifestyle India Fashion Week.

It's hard to believe that Karan was camera shy during the entire childhood, never in his wildest of dreams thought that he would ever be a model. Well now, the game has completely changed, and the ball is in his court, landing him into the world of modelling. It all started with him working for an advertising firm, where he got a modelling job offer out of the blue. This instantly got him thinking to accept the offer, and since then he has never looked back. He shifted to Mumbai to pursue it as a full time career. He started getting a few modelling projects from Elite Model Management, initially followed by him working with many modelling agencies across the nation as a freelancer. He was born in an upper-middle-class Sikh family in New Delhi. His father G.S. Oberoi never thought his son would ever be a model since he always advised him to emphasize more on studies. After his graduation, he went on to pursue a postgraduate degree in Mass Media and also an MBA from Amity International Business School. Both his parents were well placed, father at one the reputed public sector banks and his mother Dr. Jasvinder Oberoi as an associate professor in a Delhi University college.

KO has explored all these avenues of walking the ramp, print media, or television ads, he is known for being successful in fashion, commercial and fitness modelling. He has also been the face of FBB for two consecutive years. In June 2018, he was also appointed as the 'World Peace Messenger' by the World Peace and Diplomacy Organization, which is closely affiliated to the United Nations Global Compact.

His popularity as a model on social media channels has led him to emerge as a popular Youth Icon and made him earned the award of 'the youth icon model' at the Global leadership awards held in April 2018.

Karan "KO" Oberoi has also earned other titles such as Mr. 'Best Physique' at Mr. India International modelling contest. He has truly become an unparalleled fitness and fashion icon.

Along with juggling modelling assignments, he also completed an acting course from Anupam Kher's Acting School, Actor Prepares. He is a strong believer of the words 'The fitter, the better' and he believes Style is in his blood, fitness is his soul. Beauty, brain and brawn, Indian model Karan Oberoi is the whole package! What's next for Karan Oberoi? Perhaps a new journey from supermodel to superstar!