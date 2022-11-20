Given that many Asian travellers visit the famed New York City and often wonder where and whom to trust to get their trip pictures clicked, we requested an Indian journalist, D. M. Bhat who travelled to NYC to personally verify and check a few photographers in NYC who are both good at their work and offer great value for money for the Indian travellers. We gave him a list, and here's whom he managed to find for you. Meet Viktoriya Gurskaya aka Vika, a photographer par excellence, a musician at heart.

Vika is originally a musician who graduated from the Musicians Institute in Hollywood, L.A. She studies Music Business and Artist development other than photography and photo editing. For Vika, photography is her passion and she's photographer par excellence.

We had a chat with this young and talented New York City photographer, below are the excerpts:

IBT: Why did you pick photography and how?

Vika: I started doing photography while traveling around the world as a security officer on a cruise-ship. The places I visited were so beautiful and I felt it was a shame to not photograph them. So I bought my first DSLR camera and a friend of mine got me a photography book for beginners. With that book, some youtube videos and a help from the photographers on the ship, my journey took off. First, I was photographing only landscapes, nature and the places I visited. Later, on I started taking photos of people on the streets, and eventually realized that portrait photography was my favourite.

IBT: What do you like about photography as an art?

Vika: I like to see people smile when they see a photo I took, but most of the time, the people I photograph begin to smile even before they see the result. I believe in creating a great environment, and a good photo will only be good if the person that is being photographed is comfortable with me and with the camera. I tend to wear a smile myself, so it's hard not to smile with me.

IBT: Why photography in New York? What do you like about it?

Vika: I love doing photography in New York. I think it's the perfect city for a photographer. There is so much to capture; the architecture, the streets, the people, the variety of cultures. It is no less than a heaven for a creative person. I also get to work with a lot of different groups of people: creative people such as actors, musicians, models and other photographers, tourists who come to explore the city, business owners and even photograph at corporate events sometimes. I think this city has a lot to offer to anyone who seeks it.

IBT: There are many scammers in big cities like New York, many even pose as photographers, what would you recommend to travellers or people? How can they avoid such pitfalls and find genuine photographers?

Vika: I would suggest always having an agreement. A professional photographer will always send you an agreement to sign with all the terms and conditions. Don't be afraid if a small deposit is needed (but do check for reviews about the talent you wish to engage), they do it to secure the spot, it's common. Search them on social media, check their website, read reviews, and call them and have a conversation. Usually photographers will prepare you before the shoot, so they should suggest a phone call themselves - but not everyone would do it. If you feel that something is off, trust your gut and see if you can find someone else. Don't take chances and trust your intuition, it's a big city, there are enough decent photographers here to work with.

What is your advice to first time travellers to New York City?

Vika: I would simply say, — enjoy the city. And capture those moments. This is a wonderful city and your memories and experiences are the most valuable thing to take out of it!

Take a look at some of the recent photos shot by Viktoriya Gurskaya.

IBT view: The pictures of the subject (D.M Bhat, marked DMB) here verify that all the work claimed by Vika is her own and that her quality and work ethics are impeccable.

