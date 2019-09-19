*We have heard plenty of dancers, actors, singers, musicians and different artists from various fields we see many making buzzes on our internet with their skills. Out of such a list, we found one more name which comes from TikTok with a great fan following. He is a young lad, thin and personality which can catch your eyes for sure. Rahul Kansal is currently all over the internet for his famous Tik Tok videos, and it would not be wrong to say that people today recognise him more than Bollywood actors and all.

He is a very young age-wise but very mature in terms of making life. He is a focus guy who knows what is right and what's not. Rahul Kansal understands the importance of the internet and the apps. He is using it with the right effect for his benefits and gaining lots of fame and publicity with his Tik Tok videos. He is a true blue young lad who is crazy for acting. You can see him different types of videos which has influence others too.

Rohan lives in Delhi, and he is making his name in entire India and many other places with his videos. Rahul has taken everything positively in his life, which has helped to grow better. Rahul feels the struggle is part of life when you come from a modest family. But this kind of period teaches you how to build in life. And he feels lucky that his parents have given him that freedom to make his own life in the field he liked the most. He is definitely going to build bigger and better in life.

He is already trending due to his videos on Tik Tok. All his videos are different and lovable. His creativity has given him a good fan following in tender age. When you see him, he doesn't look like a hero, but he can be an outstanding commercial actor which we see in many web series.

Here's wishing social media influencer Rahul Kansal all the best for the future. We hope his talent takes him to Bollywood and he becomes the gen-next start of India.

IBT does not endorse any of the above content.