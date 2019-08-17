As we Indians believe "Marriages are made in heaven." as the old saying goes and when it comes to Indian weddings, the thumb rule is the bigger and better.

As for brides to be, this is the day which is most girls dream about, and anything less than perfect won't be good enough. And that's the reason Brides, and even Grooms are making a beeline finding the best Indian Bridal and Groom designers.

We came to know about noted designer Mukul Arora who creates magical Bridal and Groom wears with his Ejaaz Couture. He makes Brides and Grooms day more than perfect with his quality work.

According to Mukul Arora, In the past few years, the fashion industry has expanded in India. So designer wear is not limited to celebrities now it has reached to ordinary people too. And it can be said for Groom, and Bridal wears for sure.

As it is a lifetime event, every bit should be perfect. So Mukul Arora tries to make clothes classy, traditional and with ideal material which can be passed on to the next generation.

Mukul Arora's Ejaaz Couture is loved by many in India and outside India. Mukul's designs have reached to every corner of the world where Indians live. It goes without saying that this has bolstered his popularity, and his eye for detail sets him apart from other designers.

Mukul Arora and his team know what they are doing, and we can get enough of the lovely creations he and his team bring for Brides and Grooms for their day.

Mukul Arora is famous in countries like Australia, Uk, USA and many other places where our Indian's our living. His social media platform is flooding with visitors who want his designs for their wedding and other functions. Mukul Arora's Instagram account has become the most popular page on Instagram right now

Don't miss to collect the latest designs from Mukul Arora when you are having a wedding at your home.

IBT does not endorse any of the above content.