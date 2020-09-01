Indian entrepreneur and a casting director Ankit Chauhan is an engineer turned entrepreneur. He graduated from Pantnagar University in 2016. After working for 6 months in TCS, he thought of giving a try to his own venture called Evoc entertainment. Later he says that he founded an artist management and event consultancy company called Evoc entertainment.

The company and the name Ankit Chauhan as per his claims became popular at the same time in the pageant industry. He says he was called as the panelist for many pageant shows and for web reality shows. He claims to have managed and worked with artists like Bipasha Basu, Deno Moria, Neha Dhupia, Rannvijay singha, Prince Narula, Rahul Dev, Karan Singh Grover, etc. He cast Prince Narula in the album Duaa.

He belongs from a very small area called Juansra bawar which lies in the hills of Uttarakhand. Being a pahadi boy he thought of promoting his area through the YouTube channel and to cover mostly unseen areas. With his passion for traveling, he started his YouTube channel called Ankit travel stories. Ankit Chauhan started his career as the artist manager in 2016 working for the very first time with Rahul Dev. The company claims to have marked its success by organizing a New Year's event in collaboration with BookMyShow called the EVOC Music Festival which is conducted as the founding day of the company.