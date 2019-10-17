It is hard to believe the fact that Instagram which was introduced to the world 9 years back has seen rapid growth. What started from a photo-sharing application, became a platform for chatting and is now the best platform to mint a lot of money. It has seen a lot of influencers on the block. Martin Mander is a popular luxury and travel influencer from Russia who has gained momentum from people and the media worldwide. He became popular through the kind of content he created. Travel has always been his passion and he turned it into his profession by sharing his travel journeys on Instagram. With a following of more than 215K followers, he has become a successful influencer and has collaborated with many celebrities and influencers of the world.

He has travelled to many countries till now including Austria, Greece, the Czech Republic, Singapore and many countries of Europe. Before stepping into the field of influencers, he did extensive research and made a point to make relevant content for his audience. He believes that it is important to find the right target audience and then create the content. Today, Martin Mander is a household name on social media and he has achieved all his dreams right from owning luxurious cars to live a lavish lifestyle.

The competition in today's time on social media keeps him motivated to work hard and stay loyal to his audience. He was quoted saying, "To stay in the race, it is important to create content as per the taste of the target audience. It is really important to stay relevant to be a top content creators." The luxury influencer is currently working on how to make video content go viral. We are really looking forward to what Martin Mander will bring to the audience and we hope that the novelty in his content will be one of its kinds.

IBT does not endorse any of the above content.