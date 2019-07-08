Manish Dixit, who is director of YS Events, has worked hard to popularise Guru Randhawa, Badshah, Neha Kakkar and many other celebs from Bollywood and International artists.

Manish Dixit founded YS Events, an Artist Management Company in 2004. He has been on this journey for about 15 years down the road and doing impeccable. His company has a notable reputation built over the period of five years in serving the national and international clients with the quality of work and total commitment to satisfying each and every client.

Manish has worked day and night to reach such heights, to establish this brand at such a remarkable place. His company has done enormous events with almost all artists from Bollywood and Punjabi Music Industry including Guru Randhawa, Sukh-E Muzical Doctorz, Kamal Khan, Badshah, Neha Kakkar, Hardy Sandhu, Ayushmaan Khurana etc.

He has also worked with International artists like Alan Walker,Jay Sean,Silento, Sean Kingston and many more.The company also does shows with Bollywood actors as well, they have done more than 4,500 events in and around India.

They have worked with big music labels like Sony Music, T-Series, Speed Records. Manish Dixit has proven everyone that he is a very skilled individual who has the capacity to do great things with life and he continues to make us proud as he faces new challenges and adventures everyday!