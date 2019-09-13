Some are born with dreams in their eyes, and they wait for their time to achieve all the things in their life. Very few can achieve their goals in life. We found one beautiful Girl, an actress who has gained massive popularity in B-town and Punjabi movie Industry - Kressy Deep Kaur aka Kressy Singh.

Kressy Deep Kaur comes from Uttrakhand from a Zamindar family. She comes from a very substantial joint family, her father and seven brothers and grandfather all lived together in one big haveli which was located between lush green farm. Her childhood was elementary, but she was full of dreams in her determination and heart.

Every day she uses to take the newspaper first in the house and read all the latest news and happenings in B-town and modelling. For Kressy Deep Kaur modelling, acting and Air hostess were like fairy tale stories. She always thinks is it possible to become like this in life. Are these girls real as they have beautiful hair, face, short dresses, I mean for her it was impossible at that time.

But she had that burning desire in her, after four years in Uttrakhand she came to U.P. Bareilly. Kressy Deep Kaur did 12th and graduation from Bareilly only. From 2011 she started to think about her dreams, and she did air hostess job from 2011-13 batch. She got the job in 2014 as Ground staff and then the time came, and her first dream came true as she got the opportunity to become Air Hostess in 2015-16.

She won many titles like Ms 2011 Uttarakhand and 2013 Ms Delhi. She is a gorgeous Girl, and Kressy Deep Kaur has proved that by winning those titles.

After the Airhostess job, it was time for her second dream, which was to become a Lead actress. She came to Mumbai in 2016. She started modelling and become part of many significant events and shows.

Kressy Deep Kaur got the first break in T.V. serials in Sasural simar ka in 2017 than Crime Petrol, Savdhan India. Kressy has been part of many short movies. She has even done a film with Shakti Kapoor called The Journey of Karma, and she will be also seen in few movies this year.

Kressy Deep Kaur is a fabulous talent and inspiration for many she has achieved everything with her own dedication and hard work. Coming from a strict background and accomplish this much in life needs unique talents and looks.

Kressy Deep Kaur aka Kressy Singh will be seen in many top albums this year at least four to five songs are on track. She is a massive find for B-town. We are sure this talented Girl Kressy Deep Kaur is going to make it big in her life.

