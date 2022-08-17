Hailed as one of the influential publicists and image consultants in India, the 38-year-old entrepreneur, Jashoda Madhavji is a familiar name. She founded media and public relation consultancies on home turf called Dream N Hustle Media which caters to the South Asian community worldwide.

After being mentored by her grandfather, Ranjit Laxmidas Madhavji, founder of the Hamilton Studios, in her teenage years; she explored the media and publicity domain and worked at senior positions with leading media consultancies before venturing out on her own. With a degree in literature, economics, and politics and a Trinity College Of London certification in dramatics, she enjoys expertise spanning over two decades. From movies to music, retail to hospitality, fashion to content creation, technology to sports in a short span of time, she has tried hands in all.

She claims to have worked on campaigns involving the likes of Justin Bieber, Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, One Republic, Tyga, James Blunt, Wiz Khalifa, Jason Derulo, Akon, UB40, Bryan Adams, Sean Paul.

Pitbull, Jonas Blue, Lauv, LMFAO, Sean Kingston, DJ Snake, Diplo, Don Diablo, Matteo Bocelli, KSHMR, Swedish House Mafia, Anoushka Shankar, Hardwell, Above & Beyond, Axwell Ingrosso, Steve Angello, Martin Garrix, Alan Walker, Dwayne Bravo, Yohan Blake, Mike Tyson, Naomi Campbell, Mathew Haydon, Ken Follet, Jeffrey Archer, Russell Peters, Lilly Singh, Just Sul, Supercar Blondie.

Why did you choose to become an entrepreneur?

I have always enjoyed the good fortune of successfully setting up the lifestyle and entertainment verticals at some of the various agencies I was employed with and 7 years ago I decided it was about time I gave a shot to my entrepreneurial innings and live life on my own terms. I imbibe a voracious appetite for growth and experimentation and the status quo of the corporate world doesn't appeal to me. Entrepreneurship is a conscious decision I made and I was prepared for all the blood, sweat, and toil. As an entrepreneur, each day is a brand-new experience and life isn't monotonous.

Who is your inspiration?

My mother, Ajita Madhavji. She single-handedly raised me and my sister, Vaishnavi, and gave me the wings I needed to fly. She instilled the art of being a good human being and has always encouraged us to live a life full of purpose and passion and become the best versions of ourselves.

What do you enjoy about your current role?

Entrepreneurship allows me to understand the true meaning of accountability, efficiency, and excellence. I quite enjoy being the behind-the-scenes go-to person for any kind of counsel and somewhere my profession allows me to do that. I love building an archetype from ground zero and somewhere I love to challenge myself to think beyond the ordinary. God has been kind and I'm grateful my profession is my passion.

What is your business motto?

Don't ape others or get intimidated by societal expectations, but embrace diversity and authenticity that define your unique personal style. Take advice from stalwarts and surround yourself with like minded individuals and don't conform to anything that doesn't reflect your values. Respect yourself enough to walk away from anything and anyone that no longer adds value to your growth. It's all about protecting your brand equity and self respect. Be true to yourself always.

If you could give other entrepreneurs advice would they be?

If you can dream it, you can achieve it. Never give up on your dreams and compromise shouldn't remotely be an option. The word impossible doesn't exist in the dictionary of a winner. There is no substitute for hard work and hustle. Always do some social service along the way. Remember there were times when you needed the aid and someone helped you in good faith so always remember to inspire and help others in their path to success. I call it good karma and empowering others on their road of self-discovery. Challenges are opportunities in disguise. Don't escape the problem, embrace it and enhance your learning by finding solutions. If you think you can't do it, challenge yourself and believe that there is magic inside all of us. Always be grateful, positive, and humble as nothing compares to a good hearted human being.