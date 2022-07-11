A globetrotter by passion, Jagat Patel has travelled across the world making a difference in the Indian education industry and setting up an example of a king-sized life. He believes in evolving and started 'Overseas Education Centre' In 2003. OEC was established with the core objective of helping students achieve their dream of overseas education. It has worked to develop expertise in overseas education and visa formalities.

His knowledge and zeal to constantly learn led him to explore the education industry. He knew the value of good education and wide exposure and he wanted this experience to be easily accessible for the students who envisioned a future studying abroad.

He grasped the key knowledge of overseas education and the challenges involved. He gave detailed attention to everything that could make the journey of knowledge an easier one for the students. Over the years, the team of OEC has created a network with leading institutions worldwide, giving them the ability to provide better education services to the students. He made sure that OEC provided the much-needed guidance and opportunity to everyone who found applying for an overseas education a tedious task.

