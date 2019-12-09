Ishita is from a Uber rich family in Kolkata who is currently pursuing her degree and is based in Mumbai.

Indian by birth, Ishita is a global citizen and occasionally flaunts her lavish lifestyle on her social media handles, whether it's posing with a BMW X6 stretch limousine or a private charter, ishita leads a lifestyle worth envy. The world's most expensive seven star- the burj al Arab is this bombshell's 'favorite chill spot.' She even brought in her birthday at the Al Mahara Restaurant in the Burj al Arab this year. Rumor has it that she even took ace cricketer KL Rahul on a yacht ride when he was visiting UAE with his friends.

Ishita was even approached for a role in Kabir Singh which she turned down as she didn't like the content of the film, even if that meant having to say no to a steamy scene with Shahid Kapoor, a life changing opportunity anyone would kill for. She is close friends with a number of sportsmen from the Indian cricket team, given her history with Red Chillies Entertainment, who she worked with on IPL and even has many friends in the industry. She owns a Luxury Tourism Company which caters to filthy rich Arabs in the UAE, offering a variety of sports cars and stretch limousines. This gucci clad diva has even named her dogs Gucci and Chanel after her two favorite brands. She is even rumored to be dating a UAE based Superstar very seriously. She changes countries like one might change their clothes, seems to love exploring exotic locations, leads an extravagant lifestyle and is definitely set to be the next big thing if she's seen hitting the big screen any time soon.