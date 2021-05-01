From actors, comedians, gamers to vloggers of all kinds, Social media Apps have usually built their fan base outside of the control of media giants, even if they are now contracting big deals with those organizations. And there is strength and independence in having that enormous fan base.

Among those who use social media to gain fame is Saurav Soni. He claims to have millions of followers and amazing skills in creating content, allowing him to be among the top names in social media this year.

He is not a music artist, not a gamer, and not a sports person. But he creates content to engage users on social media platforms.

His content creating skills have allowed him to get some loyal fans too. Influencers like Saurav Soni show how to make an earning using one's unique skills of entertaining people with their short clips. From Zili to Roposo App, he has presence on all platforms, including Likee, Helo, Gaana (Hotshots), Tiki app, MX Takatak, and Moj App.

He feels social media and apps have given amazing opportunities to people like him. It is not only giving popularity, but it is also giving everyone an earning opportunity.

Creating a video might look easy, but it is not because he works on his videos before making it live. He says he knows millions of people now follow him and wait for his posts on various platforms. He says he does the thing with responsibility as he has to meet the expectations of his followers.