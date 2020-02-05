Being a celebrity manager is not an easy task. It is one of the strenuous jobs and only a multi-tasker can be an established celebrity manager. Inderjeet Singh popularly known as Raja is that artist and project manager who has worked with for several artists and shows in the Punjabi film industry. The celebrity managers work 360-degree as they are responsible for being an agent, publicist and the face that represents an artist. Besides making the everyday schedules of the stars to being with them at every place is what makes celebrity managers the success behind their stars. It was during his childhood days he discovered his passion for artist management.

Over the last 9 years, Inderjeet has been in the industry. In 2011, he started working and has been associated with many stars from the Punjabi film and music industry. Some of the popular celebrities who are his clients have been impressed by his work ethics. Music sensations including Kulwinder Billa, Deep Money and Enzo have been associated with him and till date, Inderjeet has worked with more than 40 celebrities from the Punjabi film industry. In other words, celebrity managers have a lot of roles as their responsibilities may vary from day to day happenings.

Some of the destinations which are off his bucket list include Thailand, Sri Lanka, UAE, the UK and Armenia. Throwing light on his work, the artist manager said, "I totally love my work. People say artist management is tedious and they have a notion that we don't live our lives. I totally do not agree with it as I love to keep myself busy. The best thing about my job is that I am employed by the celebrities for whom I not only invest my time but also I get to explore different places with them." Moreover, Inderjeet Singh is also planning to get into Bollywood and let's wait for the official announcement from the man himself.