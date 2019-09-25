PR magician turned actor, Hassan Hayat Khan.Debuting alongside Saboor Aly and Nimra Khan in Bhool, the actor has had an entry into the industry many wish for, and he's made sure his star shines bright through it all and the show gains popularity.

You went from doing PR, celebrity management and music into acting. Tell us how did this happen for you?

I think the transition in itself was really exciting and different. I have been related to the media due to PR, but, I have also been very active in music and had been doing OSTs too. But, since the golden days of music were over, this transition was a natural move. A great friend of mine, a person who gave me my first OST in the industry, called and suggested that I should do something more.

So what's more difficult, acting, PR or music?

Well, I am not the first singer who has turned into an actor. But, one thing I have realized is that singing and acting are not too different. Both work on expressions, even singing has that. I think they're really similar because in both what matters is what you're saying and how you're saying it. The only difference is how you speak, and the challenge for me was that I wasn't used to showing expressions in front of the camera. When I am singing, that's more difficult and when I am acting, that's more difficult (laughs)

Do you feel being an industry insider was an advantage for you in terms of fitting into the world of dramas easily?

While it may be an advantage, it is also a major disadvantage. You have to realize that the fraternity will critique the work that you do because you're coming from the same place!

What's next then for Hassan Hayat Khan?

For now, Bhool is still on the air. I want something that gives me as strong a character like the one I got in Bhool. Something which offers me to show how to be a good person. So, if I see a character where I have a margin to show what I need to, then I would go for it.

