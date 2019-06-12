Does any amount of fashion sense make a look complete without a perfect makeup? The answer is no. Hence, it is worthy to know the artists involved behind the gorgeous pictures we see and drool over. Because at the end of the day, without a perfect makeup artist, those celebrities or models would not have the glow and the beauty that we admire them for.

With this, let's meet and raise a toast to the success story of one such celebrity makeup artist, Gomit Chopra, who hails from our capital.

A young lad who started off his journey in the year 2013, is now a successful makeup artist, fashion influencer, trainer, digital media expert, photographer, entrepreneur and, what not? In just half a dozen of year, the man could create his own empire and head up the industry of beauty and glamour.

Gomit Chopra - a name synonymous to the world of fashion and makeup - is an inspiration and a celebrity amongst the beauty buffs. He is the CEO of the Salon, Studio and Academy, that runs with his name - Gomit Chopra, at Yojna Vihar, Delhi.

Also, he is the founder and director of Beauty Scoop India - a fast growing Indian community for beauty and fashion lovers to connect with each other. The social media community has, presently, 60,000 active followers on Facebook and 1,000 on Instagram. The Beauty Scoop India is now planning to roll out a website too, very soon.

Trained under the world's leading artists like Shafa at Azerbaijan, Makeup Forever Academy Singapore, Georgiy Kot, Helder Marucci, Alacantra, Samer Khouzami, Madehaa Artist at London, Goar Avestiyan, Kennedy Hoffman - Gomit Chopra has for himself rolled out as the most admired and highly recognised makeup artist in India.

Apart from dolling up celebrities like Sana Khan, Geeta Basra, Mahima Chaudhary and many more; Gomit also contributes to editorial and fashion shoots.

Gomit has also worked as a M.A.C. Backstage team at India Couture Week. Here, he worked closely with India's top models, photographers, and designers like Sabhyasachi, Manish Malhotra and Gaurav Gupta, to name a few.

"My vision is to get everyone together and build the industry. I travel extensively for work, to carry out research, and to learn new techniques." says Gomit. "The Beauty Market has a big niche that hasn't been filled. I endeavour to make the most of it", he adds.

Gomit Chopra has been a jury member, rendering judgements at numerous makeup competitions, and has been addressed as 'Makeup Motivational Speaker' a couple of times.