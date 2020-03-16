When Fitness and training come in our mind, Calisthenics is the most suggested way to go as its completely natural, today we are going to talk about one of the most emerging heavyweight calisthenics athletes of current time Fit Flash.

Fit Flash is the strongest heavyweight calisthenics athlete hailing from California. At 109 Kg bodyweight and 197 cm height Fit Flash is considered as one of the best calisthenics practitioners of the current generation.

With a massive following on his Instagram (@fit_flash), he is inspiring the young generation through his extensive training videos. Through his training programs and personal mentorship, he has already impacted more than 1000's of lives to date.

Fit Flash has extensive knowledge and experience in training and conditioning the body. He is specialized in specific training forms including Bodybuilding, Basketball, Football, MMA, and Boxing.

Since his college days, he had been following his passion to become the best at what he does.

By being extremely hard work and having such depth knowledge of the field, he had mastered the field of calisthenics and now impacting and mentoring 1000's of lives at a time.

This story is a source of inspiration for those who have all the excuses not to start anything. Fit Flash becomes immensely popular by his dedication and hard work, there ain't any shortcut he had followed to reach where he stands today.