At a time when everyone thought streetwear was passé, luxury brands sent men decked up in streetwear and sneaker culture down the runways. On the other hand, future-forward fashion influencers like Santino LoConte have leveraged their creativity and experience to take luxury streetwear retail to the next level. While influence from generations of family experience in fashion and footwear has given Santino an edge in the market, it has largely been the adoption of technology and aesthetics that has differentiated LoConte's brainchild - Reign.

Santino has been able to "add more" to the customer experience by combining a solid background in retail dynamics with key industry partnerships. LoConte draws on collaboration with Adidas, Acne Studios, Alexander McQueen, Greg Lauren, Puma, Undercover, Stone Island, Vans, and others, to provide consumers with access to a thoughtfully curated selection of luxury streetwear.

The dream driving Santino is one based around operating a globally recognized luxury streetwear and sneaker destination. His well-known brand Reign has become an important vehicle in achieving this with innovation after innovation attracting media and industry attention. LoConte's incredible feat was recently featured in Forbes. The global business and lifestyle company recognized the novel product displays and promotions as well as Reign's "Deadstock" platform, which raffles off exclusive sneakers to members.

Innovation has underpinned Santino's impressive career in luxury streetwear. At G-Star Raw, he was the Vice President of sales, and at Pony he assumed a leading role as collaboration director. Working with partners across the globe, LoConte was able to gain traction as a fashion authority, particularly in relation to streetwear. However, the young man admits himself that it is "particular love" for sneakers that keeps him motivated.

Santino can often be seen donning a cap, an oversized hoodie with bright sneakers around New York's meatpacking district. And it is this almost trademark look that has attracted the attention of Prada, Longchamp and even Louis Vuitton who appear to be making an entrance into the luxury streetwear retail sector.

