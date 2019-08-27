Bollywood and Indian Television have come a long way from the small fan following now our Television and movies are getting a huge fan following from worldwide. It is an excellent opportunity for youngsters to make their way in any one media with their acting skills.

We all know social media platform has given a new ladder to young talents, and many good actors are coming from social media platforms too. Acting is not an easy thing to do a clip of 30 second is easy, but to do a role of 3 min is not an easy thing.

There are opportunities in the market, but people don't find the right person to take them forward. Don't worry; we know one man who is going to promote young talent to B-town and in Indian Television. He is talented and very kind personality Ankur Raghav. He is a famous name in social media.

Ankur feels due to rising of social media, we are getting immense talent, especially after Tik Tok, Insta apps. People are coming in significant numbers. But many don't know how to enter in B-town and Television world. His duty will be to help young and inspiring talent, given them ladder first step so that they can carry forward to their dream.

Ankur is an admin of one of the most popular Instagram page Naughty World. It has more than 6.6M followers. Wow, surely he is master of entertainment else it is not possible to gain such a significant number in fan following.

Ankur has the talent, and his Insta popularity tells the story. Inevitably young ones who want to grow in entertainment field must follow him. He is an ideal example for the people who are looking for an opportunity in B-town, or other media world must follow him.

Here's wishing young and talented personality Ankur Raghav all the best and we want to he promotes more and more talent in future.

