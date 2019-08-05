Elvish Yadav is currently a big name on YouTube these days. His videos are getting viral within no time. He is a perfect kid who has all the right ingredients to be a viral hit.

With myriad YouTubers who are making hits on YouTube, Elvish Yadav is all set to make a big mark with his online presence. Who is this newbie?

Well, Elvish Yadav is successfully wining hearts of people by making awesome videos. We are sure if there was ever a right mix of video making ingredients then Elvish Yadav would be in forefront with amazing expertise in it.

Elvish Yadav has completed his Bachelor's Degree in Commerce (Hons) from Hansraj College (Delhi University). He was studious and obedient during his school days. Elvish scored whopping 94 % in his 12th standard. Well, this nerdy and genius side of him is probably all his clever and funny statements and captions come from, pure genius isn't it?

Unlike others, Elvish also had some fair share of struggles. Initially his videos were not hit and he always had trouble in finding viewers for his videos. But they say, "Failure is first step towards Success", same happened with Elvish. His claim to the fame was already decided and destined.

He used to make prank videos initially which were less reached. But his India vs. Pakistan video went viral like a storm and was proved as a turning point in his life.

His role models were none other than the famous Viner Ashish Chanchlani and Harsh Beniwal. Elvish had faced all the struggles and made a way out of it and presently Elvish had over 5 Million subscribers which is a cherry on top!

Talking about the family support, his family was supportive from initial stage. Elvish is Mamma's boy since childhood. The love and support of family indeed encouraged Elvish to achieve his dreams of becoming a successful YouTuber.

Apart from videos, Elvish also acted in a song "Hauli Hauli" which was his first debut in acting. Elvish don't want to stop here. His aims are higher and he is super ready to achieve them. Making some short films and catchy songs are included in his future plans.

His Haryanvi accent and language caught the attraction of the viewers. This Dil Se Desi YouTuber is truly turning out to be a massive blockbuster

and is very simply but speedily making his way in this gigantic world of video making on YouTube.

Hats off Elvish! You are the best!

