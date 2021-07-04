India is the world's 10th biggest stock market. Hence, it is not a surprise that many people are interested in investing in a bull market, but most don't dare to take risks. The Internet is rife with stories of people becoming overnight millionaires or overnight paupers, thanks to their risk-taking abilities. In such a scenario, taking the advice of a stock market expert like Dr. Anirudh Sethi becomes almost imminent. He is the founder of "Financial Occultist" and a trading coach and also organizes webinars and seminars for aspiring traders. His clientele is spread across the globe, he claims and he also conducts stock analysis for International Markets like Crypto, Indices, Bullion, Energy, etc.

He has vast experience of 35 years in the stock market. He has been active in the stock market since 1992 after he finished his graduation, post-graduation, and Ph.D. in Human Psychology. His research into the human psyche equipped him with skills that allowed him to explore the relationship between fluctuating moods and emotions of human beings, and the fluctuations in the stock/commodity market and Forex.

He studied the stock market for 5 years before putting forth his first forecast. After he started getting some recognition, he began publishing weekly forecasts for the Indian stock market in the "Business Standard." His forecast was published every Monday, from 1997 to 2001. Although he had gained enough national exposure by then, still, with the advent of the Internet in the early 2000s, he launched his daily trading strategy worldwide through "Stock Market Navigator."

In 1992, when he was doing the technical analysis of the trade market, most people didn't even know what technical analysis meant.

He is also an author and has penned a number of books as a stock market expert. His most notable book 'Trading Psychology' explains the relationship between the stock markets and human psychology. His other important books include ' The Royal Family of Baroda' and ' A to Z of Trading Psychology.'

He says he is an ardent admirer of Mahatma Gandhi. He believes in his mission, vision, and ideals and has a huge collection of Gandhi memorabilia. His collection ranges from authentic copies of historical newspapers, rare photographs, autographs to cutlery, stamps, and many other things.

He is a financial genius with the heart of a Gandhian. He firmly believes in Gandhian values and believes that only those values can usher India on the path of progress and development. If you wish to understand the nuances of the Indian stock market or get a clear idea of what kind of investment to make, hi articles, reports, journals, and books on the topics can be helpful.